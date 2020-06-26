Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 1:32 AM

Day 33 | Jammu, Srinagar Airports receive 2,192 passengers

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 27, 2020, 1:32 AM
Representational Pic

On Day 33 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 20 domestic flights with 2,192 passengers on board today arrived at Jammu and Srinagar Airports.

A total of 624 passengers aboard 7 regular commercial flights arrived at the Jammu Airport while 13 domestic flights with about 1568 passengers on board landed at Srinagar Airport today.

Trending News

Provide nutritious food at ICDS centers : DC Budgam

Resume functioning of all CSCs in Ganderbal: DC

Establish milk societies as livelihood alternative: DC Pulwama

Int'l day against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking observed

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID-19 virus and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

Related News