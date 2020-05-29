Day 5: 16 flights with 1,652 passengers land at Jammu, Srinagar airports

On Day five of resumption of operation of domestic flights in J&K, 16 flights with 1652 passengers on board Friday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A total of 303 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights and one Pawan Hans flight arrived at Jammu airport while nine flights with about 1,349 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

All the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.