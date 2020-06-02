Jammu, Today's Paper
Day 9: 20 flights with 1,818 passengers arrive in J&K

Kashmiri students in Bangladesh preparing for their journey back home. Image tweeted by DC Srinagar
On day nine 9 of resumption of air operation in J&K, 20 flights with 1818 passengers on board Tuesday arrived at Srinagar and Jammu airports, including an international flight with 157 passengers.

A statement said a total of 251 passengers aboard eight regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 1,567 passengers in 12 flights including Air India (International flight) from Muscat landed at Srinagar airport.

Greater Kashmir

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for the COVID19 and transported to their destinations from both the airports, amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

