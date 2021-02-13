Jammu, Today's Paper
DC Jammu administers oath of office to DDC chairperson, VC

Photo by J&K Information Department

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, today administered oath to Bharat Bhushan as Chairperson and   Suraj Singh as Vice Chairperson of District Development Council Jammu, here at a ceremony held in the Conference Hall of Deputy Commissioner Jammu.

The Oath ceremony was also attended by the elected members of District Development Council, besides RomeshChander Additional District Development Commissioner Jammu; Satish Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner Jammu; GulHussainKriapak, Deputy District Election Jammu and S.Jasmeet Singh Assistant Commissioner, Nazool Jammu.

The ceremony was also attended by the family members, relatives and workers of the Chairman/Vice Chairman and others.

