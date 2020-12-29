DC Jammu discusses modalities for COVID immunization

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, today chaired a meeting of District Task Force to discuss the modalities for Covid immunization ahead of the expected Covid-19 vaccine rollout.

The meeting reviewed the Micro action plan and logistics, Management of National Immunization Day which is scheduled to be held on January 17, 2021. The provisions and detailed preparatory plan were discussed threadbare.

Speaking at the meeting, the DDC asked the concerned to meet all the set procedures for smooth Covid-19 vaccination.

Reviewing the provisions for transportation, stocking and storage for the vaccine, the Deputy Commissioner stressed upon all the stakeholders to work with utmost zeal and dedication to make vaccination drive successful in the district. She assured all possible support to the health department from District Administration. She directed the concerned departments to provide every possible support to the health department to make the drive successful.

Earlier, a detailed powerpoint presentation on Covid immunization and the Micro action plan and logistics Management of National Immunization Day was also presented by the health department officials.

Those present at the meeting were Additional Deputy Commissioner Satish Sharma, Chief Medical Officer Jammu Dr. J. P. Singh, District Social Welfare Officer Ajay Salaan, District Programme Officer ICDS Natasha Kalsotra, President Lion’s Club Jammu Sanjeev Soni, President VCCM Harminder Singh and others.