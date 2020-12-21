DC Jammu launches online portal for live election results

Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan today launched a dedicated portal http:/jammuddcresults.in for dissemination of election results to the general public on a near real time basis. The portal will facilitate online round wise results, leading candidate details as well as details of winning candidates. The portal was launched in presence of political representatives at a meeting convened by Deputy Commissioner Jammu for briefing the candidates and political representatives about the DDC elections counting process, to be held tomorrow.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized on the use of portal and informed that the portal shall be updated regularly and will be accessible on public domain.

The online portal shall be accessible at http://jammuddcresults.in. The portal will start actively displaying data of all DDC constituencies w.e.f. from 9AM onwards and all the public links for accessing the counting results shall also be visible thereafter.