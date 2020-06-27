DC Jammu reviews issuance of domicile certificates in tehsils

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, Saturday reviewed the process of issuance of domicile in the Tehsils here through a video conference meeting with the concerned tehsildars.

The tehsildars gave detailed account of the number of domicile certificates issued by their offices till today.

In this regard, a daylong training was imparted to all tehsildars, along with the dealing assistants, by DIO NIC Jammu, here at Deputy Commissioner Office Jammu on June 25-2020 to ensure seamless issuance of e-Domicile certificates to applicants.

This was the first ever video conferencing held with SDMs and Tehsildars in Jammu and supported by NIC.

The DC appreciated the efforts of all tehsildars in efficient adaption of information technology as even some of the remote tehsils were connected with DC Office for video meet either through broadband or 2G.

She stated that very soon this technology will be used for frequent revenue review meetings and for redressal of public grievances through e-darbars.

During the meeting, tehsildars were also informed about the “e-darbar” grievance redressal mechanism which will start from 2nd of July 2020.

The CSC / Khidmat Centre district coordinators were directed to operationalize all Khidmat Centres at once, so that the internet facility is available to public in each Tehsil for availing various online facilities and services.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner also discussed other revenue matters particularly, the progress made in writing jamabandies (revenue record) as part of Land Records Modernization Programme.