DC Kathua calls for creating mass awareness about flagship schemes

Kathua
January 17, 2021

District Level Committee on PM- FME approves 8 DPRs in Kathua
District Level Committee on Formalization of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) today approved 8 DPRs at its meeting held here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, O P Bhagat.  

The Centrally Sponsored PM Formalisation of Micro food processing Enterprises Scheme (PM FME Scheme) envisages provision of financial, technical and business support for establishment and upgradation of existing micro food processing enterprises.

Chief Agriculture Officer, Vijay Upadhaya gave a detailed presentation on PM FME whereas DDM NABARD,  Amit Kumar elaborated on Agri Infrastructure Fund.

The DLC approved 8 projects,  while the meeting was informed that  3 more projects are in pipeline.

It was also  informed in the meeting that individual Micro Food Processing unit shall be provided back ended subsidy @ 35% of the eligible Project cost with a maximum ceiling of Rs. 10.00 lakh per unit with provision of interest subvention @ 3%.

The beneficiary has to contribute  a minimum of 10% of the Project cost, while the balance would be provided by banks as loan. Collateral free loan up to Rs. 2 crore for Micro and Small Enterprises is also provisioned.

