DC Kathua reviews implementation of BBBP at DLTF meeting

The implementation of BetiBachaoBetiPadhao scheme was reviewed today at a meeting of the District Level Task Force, held here under the chairmanship of District Development Commissioner, Kathua, Om Prakash.

At the outset, District Project Officer, ICDS, (Nodal Officer, BBBP) Ritu Mahajan, informed that a series of activities has been organized in the last week by the ICDS department in their Projects at Hiranagar, Barnoti, Bani, Billawar and Kathua involving School Education Department.

The DDC impressed upon all the officers of stakeholder departments to organize events in all their respective departments and make general people aware about the importance of the girl child.