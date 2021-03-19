DC Poonch interacts with civil society members

Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Inder Jeet today interacted with the Civil Society members, including representatives of social and religious organizations and discussed with them the public issues and developmental requirements in the district.

Among others present were Additional Deputy Commissioner, Dr. Basharat Hussain; Additional SP Khalid Jhangir, Tehsildar Haveli, DySP (HQ) and others.

The members of the civil Society congratulated him on assuming the charge as Deputy Commissioner Poonch and extended their best wishes.

They highlighted the vital issues and problems being faced by the people and assured full co-operation in taking the district to new heights of development.

The DC, while underlining the role of civil society in ensuring a proactive and participative administration, sought their cooperation in dealing with important issues of public importance. He stressed on holding similar meeting in future to maintain a close liaison between the administration and the public. He added that all their genuine demands and issues shall be addressed in a phased manner.

Meanwhile, the DC also reviewed the progress of snow clearance on Mughal Road with the concerned Mechanical Division.

The meeting was informed that the total length of Mughal Road falling in Poonch district from Buffliaz to Peer Ki Gali is 44 KM including 19 KM snow bound stretch of which 11 KM has been cleared and work on the remaining length is in progress.

The Deputy Commissioner instructed the concerned Engineers to activate more men and machinery to clear the snow at the earliest.