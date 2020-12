Deputy Commissioner Poonch, Rahul Yadav on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the preparedness for the effective and successful implementation of Social Endeavour for Health and Telemedicine (SEHAT) scheme in the district.

It is worth mentioning here that SEHAT is an ambitious scheme of the Government of India which will be launched by the Prime Minister on December 26, 2020 and the scheme will cover the population which has not been covered under the Ayushman Bharat Scheme.