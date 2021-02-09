DC reviews progress of 4-laning work on Udhampur–Chenani stretch of NH 44

District Development Commissioner, Udhampur Dr. Piyush Singla, today reviewed the progress of 4- lanning work on Udhampur- Chenani stretch of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway(44), here at a meeting.

Project Director (PD) National Highway Authority of India (NHAI), Parshotam Kumar informed that over 85% widening work has been completed and remaining work is likely to be completed by the end of April-2021. He added that there are 35 Minor Bridges on Udhampur – Chenani stretch, of which 27 have been completed, and work is going on remaining 8 Bridges.