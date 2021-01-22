DC Samba calls for restoration of water bodies

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Samba, Rohit Khajuria, today convened a meeting of district officers to discuss the plan for identification, protection and restoration of water bodies under convergence mode.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Jitender Mishra; Assistant Commissioner Development, SidarthDhiman; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Ghagwal, Ramkesh Sharma ; Sub Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, ChanderParkashKotwal, beside Tehsildars and other officers of the line departments were also present.

The meeting discussed identification, protection and restoration of water bodies including springs, ponds and streams in the district and within municipal areas.