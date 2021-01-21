DC Samba reviews R-Day arrangements, visits venue

Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Rohit Khajuria on Thursday visited the Sports Stadium Arazi -the venue for Republic Day function and reviewed the arrangements for the smooth celebration of the upcoming National Day.

During the spot visit, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Suram Chand Sharma; Assistant Commissioner Revenue Jitender Mishra; District Information Officer, Ajay Sharma; Sports Officer and other concerned Officers and officials of PWD, PHE, PDD departments were also present.

The DC asked the concerned officers to work in close coordination and ensure that all the required arrangements are made well in advance. The main agenda points included Stage barricading, stage beautification, Public Address System arrangements, March Past contingents overview, prize distribution besides other major issues were also discussed.