DCO serves notices to 12 pharmacies for violation of rules

The Drug Control Organisation Wednesday served show-cause notices to 12 pharmacies for committing various breaches under the provisions of the Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules there under.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the State Drug Controller Lotika Khajuria started a drive covering remote and far-flung areas of J&K to monitor the dispensing practices and availability of commonly-used medical products.

It said that the pharmacies and health institutions in Majalata, Katheel, Dudu, Basantgarh, Latti and Bapp areas of Udhampur on 23 March 2021 were inspected.

The statement said that focus was laid on illicit use of pharmaceutical preparations, storage and overall hygiene of the premises where stocks of drugs were kept for further use.

During the drive, 29 samples which included 11 informal samples were lifted for test and analysis.

It said that the sampling plan was worked out carefully to include maximum categories of drugs commonly prescribed in these areas by the health practitioners.

Twelve pharmacies were served show-cause notices for committing various breaches under the provisions of the Drug and Cosmetic Act, 1940 and Rules there under.