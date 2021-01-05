DCs brief Advisor Baseer about snowfall situation | 'Power supply restored to essential departments; 95% water supply,vital roads restored in all districts'

The Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir division and snow-bound district of Jammu division Tuesday briefed Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Baseer Khan that the ‘Priority-1’ roads in all the districts had been cleared of snow while 95 percent water supply schemes were functional.

Advisor Baseer Khan was chairing a meeting through a video conference with the district administrations of Kashmir and Jammu divisions and asked them to work 24×7 with unflinching commitment to ensure that 100 percent power supply was restored and roads cleared of snow across entire J&K.

The DCs told the advisor that the ‘Priority-2’ road connectivity in all the districts ranges between 50 to 70 percent and clearance of inner link roads was in progress.

Advisor Baseer Khan took a detailed district-wise review of the power scenario, road connectivity, water supply, essential supplies, disaster management, road clearance, food supplies, petroleum products and other issues.

During the meeting, DC Srinagar told the advisor that all 36 33 KV lines had been restored and 246 of the 258 11-KV feeders were restored adding that only 7 distribution transformers had been damaged out of 6505.

The advisor was told that in Budgam, all the 10 33-KV lines were restored and of the 93 11-KV lines, 55 were restored while the DC Ganderbal said that all the 8 33-KV lines were restored and of the 43 feeders, 33 had been restored in his district.

DC Baramulla said that all 17 33-KV lines had been restored and 140 of the 11-KV feeder of the 157 had also been restored. Out of 5081, only 12 transformers had been damaged while in Kupwara all eight 33-KV lines were restored and 50 of 68 11-KV lines had been restored.

DC Bandipora said that all the 3 33-KV lines had been restored and 35 of the 43 feeders had also been restored.

DC Shopian said that 2 out of 33 33-KV lines and 20 of the 32 11-KV lines had been restored while DC Pulwama said that 12 of the 14 33-KV lines and 40 of the 87 feeders had been restored.

DC Anantnag said that 8 of the 11 33-KV lines and 40 of the 109 feeders and 11-KV lines had been restored. He said that 27 passengers had been evacuated from Ujar and shifted to the Disaster Management Center where all facilities were being made available to them.

DC Kulgam said that three of the seven 33-KV lines and 20 feeders had been restored out of 48.