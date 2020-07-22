Debarring highly qualified youth from Class-IV jobs unjust: Harsh Dev Singh

Peeved over the exclusion of candidates having qualification above 10+2 from participating in 8575 Class-IV recruitments, the activists of National Panthers Party led by Chairman Harsh Dev Singh held a protest demonstration.

In a statement, he said highly qualified youth have been the worst sufferers of ill conceived policies.

Singh said it was ironical that candidates with more than 10+2 qualification were debarred from applying for the said posts.

The government failed to advertize any jobs for highly qualified despite thousands of vacancies in colleges, schools, hospitals and other health institutions and other professional intuitions under the pretext of resource crunch.

“The result was elimination of M.Phils, PhDs, NET, SLET, Graduates and Post-graduates besides professional degree holder youth from all kinds of selections thereby doling out the most contemptuous treatment to them, their only sin being that they were highly qualified.”