Defence, CAPF personnel exempted from RTPCR testing, admin quarantine in JK

Government has exempted Defence and Central Armed Police Force personnel in Jammu and Kashmir from administrative quarantine and Covid19 testing.

As per the order issued by the Chief Secretary and Chairperson State Executive Committee BVR Subrahmanyam, “The personnel of Defence and Central Armed Police Forces returning to duty are exempted from compulsory 100 percent RTPCR (Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction) testing and administrative quarantine in any faculty authorized by the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“These security and defence personnel should be allowed to proceed to the institutional quarantine of their respective units/formations for necessary quarantine as per their internal procedures.”

Pertinently, Government has necessitated 100 percent RTPCR testing of all incoming passengers by train, air or road to Jammu and Kashmir and guidelines were issued for quarantine procedures.