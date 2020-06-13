Delay in revocation of SRO 202 frustrating for appointees, aspirants: Rana

National Conference, provincial President Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Saturday expressed dismay over delay in revoking SRO 202 despite explicit recommendations of the State Law Commission.

In a statement, Rana said inaction by J&K administration over the overwhelming demand was frustrating for the suffering appointees and the aspiring candidates.

“The Law Commission has aptly described the SRO in question as Sword of Damocles hanging high on the heads of employees recruited under this provision and hence sagacity demands it to be revoked to bring parity among the employees,” Rana said in a statement, adding the administration should take a call on the burning issue and reduce the probation from five years to two years and revert back to the rules prevalent before implementation of the SRO.

He said while revocation of the SRO will be a major relief to the employees recruited under this provision and their families, it will also be a breather for those aspiring for the government jobs, the only viable source of sustenance in industrially under-developed J&K.

Rana expressed solidarity with the suffering segment of society, saying the SRO was even violative of the labour laws as far as remunerations to workers were concerned.

He said the issue has been taken up at appropriate fora several times keeping in view the concerns of employees, but the administration was yet to undertake the course correction in the larger interest of educated youth, who were already losing patients while grappling to fight the challenge of burgeoning unemployment.

He said immediate rollback of the SRO 202 was a viable solution to bring about parity in the government service keeping in view the principle of equal pay for equal work.

“This will also safeguard the interests of the employees in career advancement and normal course of promotions, thus generating a healthy atmosphere in the public administration,” said Rana.