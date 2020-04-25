Delegation calls on LG Murmu

A delegation of Baba Amarnath and Buda AmarnathYatriNiyas called on Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu on Saturday at Raj Bhavan here.

The delegation led by Pawan Kumar Kohli discussed with the LG about various issues concerning the conduct of yatras to Amarnath shrine and Buda Amarnath shrine.

The LG while interacting with the members of the delegation, observed that due to the COVID19 pandemic situation, appropriate decision on organizing the Yatras can only be taken after periodic reviews of the situation, as a comprehensive planning and execution was involved in the conduct of the yatras.

He said around 20,000 health care professionals and 30,000 police and paramilitary personnel were working towards the containment of coronavirus and their availability was also to be ascertained for the conduct of yatras.

He urged the delegation to stay in touch with the langer organizations as well, and assured the best possible support in facilitating the necessary arrangements, wherever required.

“The government will explore all possible means required for the conduct of the yatra”, he said.