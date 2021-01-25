Jammu, Today's Paper
Delegation of Shahabad Development Forum calls on Lt Governor

Photo by J&K Information Department

A delegation of Shahabad Development Forum from Anantnag today called on Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhavan.

The delegation led by its Chairman, Zahoor Malik apprised the Lt Governor about various issues of public importance including augmentation of power supply, establishment of Maternity and Children Hospital and Girl’s hostel at Dooru, upgradation of Fire & Emergency services at Larkipora, besides other developmental issues of the area.

The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues projected by the members of the delegation and assured that all the genuine issues would be looked into earnestly for their early redressal.

