Delhi trust accuses LG's advisor of backing brother for 'land grab'

A Delhi trust Friday leveled allegations against an advisor of the Lt Governor of J&K of backing his brother for “grabbing land” in Delhi.

In a telephonic conversation with Greater Kashmir, Deputy Spokesperson of the Life Eternal Trust Delhi, Rohit Khanna alleged that R R Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, was using his influence in Delhi Police to apply pressure on the trust into giving up its land for his brother Dinesh Rai, a retired-IAS officer from the UP cadre.

The trust has been protesting continuously in Delhi against Bhatnagar and his brother.

“We are representing Shree Adi Shakti Niwas and Life Eternal Trust Delhi that owns property in C-17, Qutub Institutional Area Delhi but Bhatnagar’s brother is putting pressure on the trustees to grab this land,” he said.

Khanna said that the trust had clear evidence that Bhatnagar used his position and called Delhi Police officials to put pressure on the trustees to give this property to Dinesh Rai.

“We challenge Bhatnagar to come clean in the matter. Let him submit his office and mobile call record data and present himself for a Narco Analysis Test and say that he has not used his influence to favour his brother,” he said. “Bhatnagar is sitting in a sensitive position and should work on his job rather than getting involved in property matters for his family.”

Khanna also accused Bhatnagar and his brother of snooping on the devotees visiting the temple.

“Bhatnagar and his brother put a security guard in front of the temple who was clicking pictures of our daughters and sisters,” he alleged.

Khanna said that on Thursday the trust handed over a person capturing the pictures of the devotees outside the temple to Police and during investigation the person informed them that Bhatnagar’s brother Rai had deputed him for the job.

He said that there were similar reports against these people in Baghpat, Barot in UP and Chindwara in MP and that they were now indulging in same activities in Delhi.

“Multiple videos about the issue are already in the public domain,” Khanna said.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would never like to see any bureaucrat fighting with devotees for grabbing land.

Khanna appealed the PM and Lt Governor of J&K, Manoj Sinha to ask Bhatnagar to concentrate on the work assigned to him instead of “grabbing land” for his brother.

However, Advisor to LG of J&K, R R Bhatnagar denied all the allegations leveled by the trust against him.

“I have nothing to do with the issue and the allegations are false,” Bhatnagar told Greater Kashmir.