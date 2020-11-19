Departments directed to celebrate Constitution Day on Nov 26

J&K General Administration Department (GAD) on Thursday issued direction to all for celebration of Constitution Day on November 26.

As per a circular, the GAD Commissioner Secretary Manoj Kumar Dwivedi said on 26 November 1949 the constitution for the country was adopted making the day very sacrosanct for the country as a whole.

“To celebrate this auspicious day and sensitize people about the values enshrined in it, it has been decided that the ceremonies of reading of the preamble to the Constitution shall be organized within the government offices/institutions and other establishments in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads the circular.

The circular says the reading out activity shall be held alongwith the live telecast of the recital of same by Prime Minister on November 26 at 11 am.

“Divisional Commissioners, heads of the departments, Deputy Commissioners and Managing Directors of all PSUs and Corporations are directed to organize preamble reading ceremonies on similar lines in their respective offices, locations, adhering to all SOPS in view of COVID19 pandemic,” the circular reads.

The Home department, department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Housing and Urban Development department shall also issue necessary instructions in this regard to their subordinate offices and organizations like Police department, block offices, Panchayats and Municipal Corporations, Councils and Committees respectively to organize the event on similar pattern on the scheduled date and time.