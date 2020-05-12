Deptts asked to submit employee's attendance to GAD

All departments at civil secretariat of Srinagar have been directed to report daily attendance of officers and employees to General Administration Department (GAD).

The order was issued by the GAD on the direction of Principal Secretary, School Education and in charge of civil secretariat in Srinagar, Asgar Samoon.

In an order, Deputy Secretary, GAD, Reyaz Ahmed Wani directed all the departments to furnish the daily attendance to the GAD.

The details shall also include number of employees deployed at the secretariat and number of employees present.

The employees have been warned of stern action if found absent. “Any default on this account shall be viewed seriously,” reads the order.

However, many employees were concerned about lack of transport facilities in Srinagar.

“Many employees have no personal vehicles. Hence, they are dependent upon public transport or they take help of their colleagues to reach their offices,” said an employee.

Rauf Ahmed Bhat, President Non-Gazetted Civil Secretariat Employees Union asked the employees not to come out of their homes if they do not have movement passes or transport facility.

“We have told them to adhere to the guidelines of social distancing,” he said.