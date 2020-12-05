Development works majorly hit in J&K: Slathia

Former minister and senior National Conference leader, Surjeet Singh Slathia, Saturday lambasted the BJP for retarding development in Jammu and pushing educated unemployed youth to wall by slow pacing recruitment during three years of their misrule and thereafter despite the party ruling at the Centre.

Stepping up campaign in favour of the party candidates in the ongoing District Development Council elections from Vijaypur, Slathia reiterated that his party was committed to equitable development of all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir and its sub-regions besides satiating the urges of the youth.