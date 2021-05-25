Devender Rana pitches for panchayat-level vaccination, testing camps

Appreciating the administration for setting up of Covid Care Centres (CCC) at panchayat level, National Conference (NC) Provincial President, Jammu, Devender Singh Rana Tuesday sought all the beds there be oxygenated and adequate stocking of medicines ensured on a fasterack basis.

“Now that the CCCs have been put in place, these are to be strengthened with all requisite logistics, not only for care and treatment of the corona patients but also easing out pressure on the tertiary hospitals,” a statement of NC quoted Rana as saying while interacting with NC functionaries at panchayat-level in the Jammu division in a virtual mode, as part of NC campaign ‘TeekaLagao, Corona Bagao’.

He also pleaded for holding COVID-19 testing camps at the panchayat level besides evolving a general strategy of providing contact-less corona kits to the affected patients in home-quarantine.

“This will lessen the risk of contracting infection,” he said.

Rana said vaccination was imperative for combating the virus and urged the administration to roll out a strategy for holding camps at the panchayat levels for vaccination and inoculating old, sick, infirm and differently-abled persons at their homes to achieve the objective of jabs to all.

He sought adequate procurement of vaccines to meet the demands especially in the 18-44 age group which was more vulnerable to the second wave.

Rana said that the process of registration and allotment of slots needs to be streamlined in order to cover more and more targeted groups.

“The obtaining ‘wait’ on the Cowin platform for slots has to be reduced and this can be done by increasing the vaccination centres at the panchayat levels besides other urban and semi-urban centres,” he said.