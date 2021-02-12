Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:30 AM

DGP chairs PAC meeting

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 1:30 AM
File Photo of DGP Dilbagh Singh
Academic Council meeting of Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur,(SKPAU)  and other training institutions was held at Udhampur today. Chaired by Director General of Police J&K  Dilbag Singh, several decisions to enhance standards of police training institutions in the Jammu and Kashmir were taken, besides the overall functioning of these institutions was reviewed.

The meeting was attended by ADGsP, Shri A. K. Choudhary, S. J. M. Gillani, A G Mir, Director SKPAU Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal, IGsP, T. Namgyal, M. K. Sinha, DaneshRana, AIGs of PHQ, Assistant Directors of SKPAU, and Principals of Police Training Schools.

