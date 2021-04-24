DGP chairs security review meeting

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Saturday chaired a security review meeting at Police headquarters here and also took stock of the arrangements regarding the upcoming Darbar Move, COVID-19 preparedness and general administrative matters of the different wings of the Police.

During the meeting, the DGP said that as per the government direction for the Darbar Move 2021, all wings of J&K Police should mobilise their officials in such a manner that each office should be operational at Jammu as well as in Srinagar.

He directed the officers to take the necessary steps to ensure the functioning of their offices simultaneously at both places.

Taking stock of the internal preparedness of the Police department with regard to the surge of COVID-19 cases, the DGP urged the officers to restore immediately all the facilities generated last year for the quarantine centres.

He said that all the units should make arrangements of quarantine centres in accordance with their manpower and directed them to follow all good practices as per the advisories by the government to contain the spread of the virus.

He directed the officers to ensure that all policemen are vaccinated.

During the meeting the DGP also reviewed the security scenario of J&K and directed the officers to be fully prepared.