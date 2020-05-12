DGP concludes week-long visit to Kashmir

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh paid a week-long visit to Kashmir. The police chief chaired a high level security review meetings to take stock of the security measures and preparation to contain spread of COVID19.

The DGP also held interaction with GOC 15 Corps Gen BS Raju during this visit.

In order to take stock of security scenario, the DGP chaired review meetings which were attended by senior CAPF and police officers at PCR Kashmir and at police golf course, Srinagar. He also visited Srinagar cargo, DPL Budgam to review working of police personnel on multiple fronts.

Earlier, the DGP visited 15 Corps where he held interaction with GOC 15 Corps Gen BS Raju. During the interaction various aspects of security and anti-militancy operations were discussed.

The DGP inspected offices at PHQ and armed police headquarters on the opening day of annual darbar move and took stock of the opening of the offices and chaired officers meeting.

At PHQ and APHQ, the DGP said that over 15,000 police personnel working as frontline corona warriors were fighting with determination at various care centres.

Continuing with his outreach programmes to review the arrangements to contain spread of COVID19 pandemic and security situation, the DGP visited Srinagar cargo and central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Singh also chaired a joint officers’ meeting at Srinagar to review security measures. The meeting was attended by ADGP, CRPF Zulfikar Hassan and other senior officers of police and CAPF.

The DGP stressed upon the officers not to let the peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by the elements inimical to peace.

The DGP also visited Delhi for a day to brief higher authorities on the law and order and security situation in J&K.

He also visited Northern Command headquarters on May 11 and had detailed discussions with the GOC-in-C Gen Y K Joshi, regarding security situation along the borders/LOC with Pakistan, ceasefire violations and increasing infiltration bids.