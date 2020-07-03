DGP felicitates 'JKP-The Warriors' documentary director

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K, Dilbag Singh on Friday felicitated director Atul Vinod Duggal in a function for projecting the work of J&K police in the form of a documentary, “JKP-The Warriors.”

ADGP, CID, R.R Swain, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh were present at the function.

A 14-minute documentary highlights the efforts of J&K police while fighting on different fronts from three decades and the challenges they faced during the period.

The DGP appreciated efforts of the director Atul Vinod Duggal, AVD Motion Pictures, writer of the documentary Pritam Katoch , director of photography Sanjay Kapoor , editors Atul Vinod Duggal and Anil Angral for highlighting work ethics of J&K police.

He said that officers and personnel of different wings of J&K police are working efficiently and added that such appreciating efforts further motivate our personnel to work with more dedication and commitment on different fronts.

The documentary shows the various initiatives taken by J&K police which includes awareness among the people, implementing restrictions on the unnecessary movement, establishing helplines, helping the people in need, providing food and medicine to the needy and helping the stranded people.