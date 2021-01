The Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has extended greetings to the people of Jammu Kashmir, particularly to the families of Police Parivar on the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh.

In his message the DGP has said that the teachings of the Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s will always illuminate the lives and inspire the generations. He prayed for peace and prosperity for Jammu and Kashmir.