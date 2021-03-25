DGP inaugurates JKP Transit camp in Patnitop

The Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh inaugurated Jammu & Kashmir officers transit camp at Patnitop today. He also interacted with Police officers of Udhampur & Ramban, districts.

In a statement police said that the DGP was accompanied by ADGsP A. K. Choudhary, A. G. Mir, T. Namgayal, IGsP Mukesh Singh, Danesh Rana, Alok Kumar, AIsG Javaid Mattoo and Manoj Pandith.

The DGP was received by DIG Udhampur Reasi (UR) Range Sujit Kumar, DIG Doda Kishtwar Ramban (DKR) Range Abdul Jabbar, SSP Udhampur Sargun Shukla, SSP Traffic NHW J. S. Johar, SP Ramban P. D. Nitya, Xen Police Construction Division Sajad Naqeeb and gazetted officers of Udhampur & Ramban.

Speaking to the media persons the DGP said that Jammu and Kashmir Police doesn’t have any transit accommodation facility for its officers in Patnitop and keeping in view to accommodate its officers and Jawans of J&K Police who on their journey on Jammu Srinagar National Highway get stuck, the transit camp has been made. Replying to another question about Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, the DGP said that all necessary measures regarding the security, infrastructure for security camps have begun and Jammu and Kashmir Police will be ready well in time for the yatra, he added.

Earlier, the DGP J&K along with the senior officers inspected the rooms/accommodation of the camp and passed on spot directions to the officers with regard to security and amenities.

During the interaction the DGP directed the officers to give optimum focus on management of traffic on the national highway. He emphasizes on the officers to strengthen their nakas and make use of the technology to keep a check on the crimes on the highway and its peripheral areas.

DIG UR Range and DIG DKR Range briefed the DGP and other senior officers regarding the Transit Camp and about crimes in their respective jurisdictions.