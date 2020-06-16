DGP inaugurates open air gym

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh flanked by children of Police Housing Colony, inaugurated open air gym at Gulshan Ground Jammu.

On this occasion IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu ShridharPatil, AIG (Welfare/Comm.) PHQ ManojPandit SP (Hqrs.) Jammu Raja AdilHameed , SP (South) Deepak Digra and other jurisdictional officers were present.

According to statement, the DGP after inauguration interacted with the children of the Police Housing Colony and advised them to take full advantage of the machines.

He also hoped that similar facility will come up shortly in Police Housing Colony, Bemina Srinagar as well.