Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 1:54 AM

DGP inaugurates open air gym

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: June 17, 2020, 1:54 AM
File Photo

Director General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh flanked by children of Police Housing Colony,  inaugurated open air gym at Gulshan Ground Jammu.

On this occasion IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, SSP Jammu ShridharPatil, AIG (Welfare/Comm.) PHQ ManojPandit SP (Hqrs.) Jammu Raja AdilHameed , SP (South) Deepak Digra  and other jurisdictional officers were present.

Trending News

'Hurriyat leader Ayaz Akbar unwell in Tihar'

Amending SRO 202 step in right direction: Thakur

JKAP welcomes re-opening of Mughal road for transportation of fruit

JKBOSE holds affiliation committee meeting

According to statement, the DGP after inauguration interacted with the children of the Police Housing Colony and advised them to take full advantage of the machines.

He also hoped that similar facility will come up shortly in Police Housing Colony, Bemina Srinagar as well.

Related News