DGP interacts with trainee officers at Udhampur Police Academy

Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh visited Sher-i-Kashmir Police Academy Udhampur on Friday and held interaction with probationer Dy. SsP of 13th batch and probationer Sub-Inspectors of 24th batch.

The DGP while addressing the trainee officers said their one year basic training was concluding shortly and they were going to become part of J&K police, “considered as one of the most professional police forces in the country.”

“The pride J&K police carry has been achieved after display of great valour by the personnel in uniform without caring for their personal comforts,” the DGP said.

He stressed upon the officers to become professional and dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and its people by sticking to right path and truthfulness.

He said since the batch of probationer SIs has to serve in J&K for coming 30 to 35 years, they shall have to be more responsive, dedicated and well equipped in maintaining peace as well as defeating nefarious designs of anti-social and anti-national elements.

He said after joining the police force, the police officers must take pride in their uniform and remain in readiness to perform their duties in various challenging fields.

The DGP also advised them to remain firm while dealing with challenges and polite while dealing with public. He said positive attitude of police towards public delivery was important and it was necessary to have public goodwill and sympathy for ensuring peace.

He also advised the trainee officers to take special care of families of slain police personnel in their respective areas of deployment. The DGP also conveyed his best wishes for the bright service career of the trainee officers.