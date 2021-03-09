DGP J&K chairs joint meeting of Administrative Board of PP Schools

Director General of Police J&K Dilbag Singh chaired the annual meeting of Jammu and Kashmir Police Public Schools Board of administrative and Management Committee at GO’s Mess here today.

In a statement the police said, the meeting reviewed the functioning of J&K Police Public schools established across the Union Territory and discussed different proposals regarding these schools functioning in Jammu, Srinagar, Doda, Rajouri, Anantnag, Baramulla and Kupwara districts. Various decisions with regard to further improvement in the working, infrastructure of these schools were taken.

The meeting was attended by ADGP Headquarter A G Mir, IGP Armed Jammu Danesh Rana, IGP Headquarter PHQ, Garib Dass, Chairperson Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA) Dr Rubinder Kaur, DIG Doda/Kishtwar/Ramban Range Abdul Jabbar, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range Vivek Gupta, PWWA members Archana Choudhary, Shabnam Mir, AIG Welfare/Comm. PHQ Manoj Pandith and DySP Welfare Inderjeet Singh.

“The DGP impressed upon the participants that measures need to be taken to further enhance the quality of education being imparted to the wards of police personnel and other students in the Police Public Schools. The DGP, during the meeting also emphasized for enhancing the talents of the school children in sports.

He gave directions regarding installation of CCTVs in the remaining schools and directed that more buses be purchased for providing better transport facilities to the students of these schools. He directed the administrative officers and Principals to focus on improving the academics.

The DGP stressed for placing the right teacher for right class and said that every possible step should be taken to ensure the improvement in the performance level of the Police Public Schools. He desired that all possible support be given to the wards of Police martyrs in providing them good education.