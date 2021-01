DGP promotes 133 SIs as Inspectors

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Saturday promoted 133 Sub-Inspectors of Police to the rank of Inspectors.

As per the order issued by the Police headquarters, 133 Sub-Inspectors have been promoted to the rank of Inspectors in the pay scale of Rs 35900-113500 – level 6 E – with immediate effect.

The promoted Sub Inspectors included Parvaiz Ahmed Khanday, Youns Bashir Wani, Purshotam Kumar, Purab Singh, VikasJasrotia, AsifIqbalMisgar, Vinod Kumar, Liyaqat Ali, Amit Pal Singh, Masood Rashid Masoodi, Manoj Kumar, Sandeep Kumar, Sunil Kumar Parihar, Aga Asgar Ali, Mukesh Kumar Sharma, ShahnawazTeeli, Sudesh Kumar, SajadIqbal, Lateef Ahmad Dar, Rahul Mahajan, Muhammad Abbas Kumar, SushilChoudhary, Ankuj Kumar, Muhammad Rashad, TribhawanKhajuria, Rajveer Singh, Imtiyaz Ahmad Mir, JavaidGulzarBhat, MuddasirNazar, Sarjan Ahmad Par, Ravinder Kumar, Muhammad AbasChak, Jai Paul Singh, Bilal Ahmad Khanday, Syed OwaisGeelani, ZaheerIqbal, H M ShahnawazGiri, Abdul LatiefShabnam, Naseer Ahmad Ahanger, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Bharti, Maninder Singh, Kamal Preet Singh, Anil Kumar, Adil Bashir, SandeepCharak, Sukhvir Singh, Syed Iqbal Rashid, Rohit Kumar, Pawan Kumar Dogra, Imtiyaz Ahmad Wani, TawseefHabib, Muhammad Naseer, Sheikh Sameer Altaf, Youg Raj, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, Niku Ram, WaseemJahingir Shah, Masroor Ahmad Ganie, Sandeep Kumar, Bupesh Singh, Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, Naseer Ahmad Malik, Tariq Ahmad Wani, Vishal Manhas, Sameer Ahmed Batt, ChanderBushan, JavedIqbalChoudhary, SumitMagotra, AfaqMajidWani, Vikas Hans, Jaswinder Singh, Shikil Ahmed Manhas, GulamHussanParray, Younis Khan, AshaqHussain, ArunBhagat, Salad Ahmad Parray, Tajamul Islam, Masoodul Hassan, JasvinderChoudhary, AshishSagar, AskarHussain, Karnail Singh, Muhammad IqbalBhat, Adil Ashraf Bhat, Wasim Ahmad Shah, Hussain Ahmad Mughal, Rakesh Sharma, MudasirHussainZaroo, AshishChoudhary, Reyaz Ahmad Khan, Saqib Bashir, Muhsin Ahmad Dar, NovneetVerma, Deepak Thakur, Suman Singh, Vishal Dogra, Waseem Gull, Fayaz Ahmad Chachie, Parvaiz Ahmad Gogger, KapilManhas, Vikram Kumar Panjgotra, Towseef Ahmad, Altaf Rashid Kakroo, Imran Khan, RajinderKhajuria, MudasirNazar, Sumeet Sharma, Vijay Sharma, Sunil Kalsi, Mukhtiar Ali, Sandeep Singh Bhau, Khalid Aslam Shah, Yash Paul, Surinder Singh Nagra, Subzar Ahmad, Tanvir Ahmad, Sikinder Singh, Vicky Thapa, Aijaz Ahmad Dar, SnhitTrikha, Vinay Gupta, NeelamSaini, Kunti Devi, SamsenBhati, Vikram Singh, KanchanBala, Imran Bashir, Anil Kumar Jad, Sampaul Gill, SafderHussain and Syed Muhammad Maqsood.