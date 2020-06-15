DGP releases 'JKP-The Warriors'

A 14-minute documentary “JKP-The Warriors” by AVD Motion Pictures was released by Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh at police headquarters here on Monday.

ADGsP RR Swain, Arun Kumar Choudahary, Deepak Kumar, SJM Gillani, AG Mir; IGsP SD Singh Jamwal, T Namgyal, Mukesh Singh, MK Sinha, Danesh Rana, Garib Dass, Alok Kumar; AIG Welfare/Comm PHQ Manoj Pandith and PPS to DGP Sham Lal were present on the occasion.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of the director of the documentary, Atul Vinod Duggal for projecting the initiatives taken by the police in containing the spread of the COVID19.

He also appreciated efforts of IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh for taking keen interest in coordinating and providing assistance to the filmmaker.

The DGP said coronavirus was still posing a threat to humans. He said COVID19 has not affected the efficiency and work of J&K police, and complimented all police wings, officers and personnel for facing the challenge bravely and efficiently.

The documentary by Atul Vinod Duggal depicts the efforts of police and shows the various initiatives which were taken by the force which include awareness among people, implementing restrictions on the unnecessary movement, establishing helpline numbers, helping people in need, providing food and medicine to the needy and helping stranded people.