DGP reviews implementation of CCTNS

The Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh here today chaired a high level meeting to review the implementation of Crime & Criminal Tracking Network Systems (CCTNS) in the Jammu and Kashmir at Police Headquarters.

IGP Crime J&K M. K. Sinha, IGP Hqrs PHQ Gareeb Dass, DIG South Kashmir Range Atul Goel, AIG CIV PHQ Rajesh Bali, and officers from Crime Branch and PHQ attended the meeting at PHQ and IGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, DIG NKR M. Suleman Choudhary, all district SSsP of Jammu Zone and Kashmir Zone attended the meeting through video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, the DGP said that the CCTNS is a platform which when fully implemented will help in prevention and investigation of crime cases in a desired manner and at a faster pace. During the review, the DGP impressed upon the district SSsP to encourage and motivate the field officers to update the system by filling in information in different columns so that optimum use of CCTNS is ensured. He advised the officers particularly the SSsP to make full use of different features of the software and update it by filling the crime figures which will go a long way in studying the patterns of crime. The DGP also said that the user districts can benefit from the information updated on the system by knowing about the crimes & the criminals and can make use of this information while giving No objection certificates, verifications and in general investigation of the cases. He impressed upon the officers to take full use of the training facilities and built the capacity of their personnel so that this system is implemented completely in the UT.

While referring to the crime against women, children and other vulnerable sections of the society, the DGP said that different helplines established must be functional 24X7 along with the Women Police Stations and Women Police Cells established in all the districts including police districts of the UT. The DGP expressed the hope that by this presentation of the IGP Crime M. K. Sinha, the nodal officer of CCTNS, the officers would have got fairly sensitized and impressed that the target of 100 percent data entry must be completed as quick as possible.

The DGP also impressed upon the officers to take full advantage of different schemes of Center and UT Governments with regard to establishing as well as upgrading of Anti Human Trafficking Units (AHTU). The DGP also said that he has already given directions with regard to enhancing the communication by procuring and putting to use dedicated smart mobile phones for updating CCTNS networking.