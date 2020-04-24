DGP reviews measures to contain COVID19 spread

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Saturday reviewed measures to contain spread of COVID- 19 pandemic.

In this regard, DGP also reviewed the security situation in Anantnag district.

Accompanied by IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the DGP first visited CTC Lethpora and inspected a quarantine facility established at the Centre.

The DGP was briefed by Principle CTC Tanveer Jeelani regarding the facilities and other arrangement made available in quarantine centre for police personnels. SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem Khan and Commandant IR 23rd Atul Sharma were present on the occasion.

DGP thanked all ranks of police for implementing the government orders and advisories in letter and spirit.