DGP reviews security arrangements for upcoming polls

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh Thursday reviewed the security arrangement and preparedness for the upcoming District Development, Block Development Council and Panchayat polls.

Chairing a meeting of senior Police officers at the Police Control Room, Srinagar on Thursday afternoon, the DGP reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming polls.

He sought reports about the security arrangements put in place by Police and paramilitary forces in their respective areas of responsibilities.

The DGP emphasised on the critical importance of maintaining a sustained close watch on the ground situation and the real-time coordination and synergy between the different forces for successful conduct of these polls.

Singh stressed upon the officers to put all necessary security measures in place to ensure the conduct of DDC, BDC and Panchayat polls in free, fair and peaceful manner.

He emphasised upon the officers that the deployments should be made as per the requirements at all sensitive places.

The DGP said that the personnel on the ground should be briefed regularly and the synergy at the grass-root level had to be at best for achieving better results.

He gave directions for night patrolling in hypersensitive and border areas to avert any subversive design.

Singh also emphasised upon the need to keep a close watch on the subversive elements. Complimenting J&K Police and other forces for their role in maintaining law and order and success on counter-militancy front, he stressed upon the officers not to let the peaceful atmosphere be disturbed by inimical elements.

The DGP emphasised upon the officers to remain vigilant to thwart any nefarious design of anti-national elements.

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar; DIG Central Kashmir, Amit Kumar and SSP Budgm, NagpureAmod Ashok attended the meeting at the Police Control Room while IGP Jammu Range, DIGs of districts and SSPs of Jammu zone attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The District SSPs of Jammu zone apprised the DGP about the security arrangements put in place in their respective jurisdictions for the smooth and peaceful conduct of polls.