DGP reviews security scenario in Jammu

Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh today chaired a high level meeting of officers to review the security scenario of Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir particularly on the borders.

The meeting was held at Police Headquarters, Jammu and was attended by ADGP (CID) J&K R.R. Swain, Maj. Gen. Y.P. Khanduri, GoC 29 Inf. Div., Maj. Gen. Vijay Nair GoC Tiger Div., Divisional Commissioner Jammu Sanjeev Verma, IGP BSF Jammu N.S. Jamwal, IGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, IGP (CIV) PHQ Alok Kumar, Brig. S.K. Yadav 168 Inf., DIG BSF Sukhdev Raj, DIG BSF Jammu O.P. Upadhyay, DIG (G) BSF Hqr. Jammu S. P.S Sandhu, DIG (JSK) Range B.S Tuti, SSP Jammu Shridhar Patil, AIG (CIV) PHQ Rajesh Bali and through Video Conferencing the meeting was attended by IGP BSF Kashmir Dr. Rajesh Mishra, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, BGS 15 Corps. Brig. P.K Mishra, district SSsP of Handwara, Poonch, Samba, Kathua and Baramulla and other senior officers of PHQ.

The officers paid tribute to soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty in Galwan Valley, Ladakh a couple of days ago.

DGP said that in view of the Ladakh standoff, Pakistan will try to infiltrate more militants and also give impetus to violence in Kashmir and elsewhere.

He said that border alongside the Pakistan needs extra attention in view of the Ladakh developments.

DGP also said that there is an urgent need to fill up the space in the social media as anti-national feelings can be whipped up which we need to guard against.