DGP sanctions ex-gratia relief for NoKs of slain policemen

In order to assist the families of Police personnel/SPOs who were killed in the line of duty, Police Headquarters have adopted various schemes to support the NoKs/legal heirs of slain Police personnel.

Continuing with the endeavour, the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 76 lakh ex-gratia relief for NoKs of two slain police personnel, who were killed while performing their duties. The ex-gratia relief of Rs 38 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyred personnel Sgct. Fayaz Ahmad and Constable Ab Rashid.