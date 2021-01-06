Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 11:52 PM

DGP sanctions ex-gratia relief for NoKs of slain policemen

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: January 6, 2021, 11:52 PM
File Pic
Trending News

Security forces launch search operation in Shopian

NAFED to invest Rs 17000 cr in 5 years: Dir Horticulture

Representational Photo

CU's coaching centres to remain closed till Jan 10

Lack of equipment hampers snow clearance in South Kashmir

In order to assist the families of Police personnel/SPOs who were killed in the line of duty, Police Headquarters have adopted various schemes to support the NoKs/legal heirs of slain Police personnel.

Continuing with the endeavour, the Director-General of Police, J&K, Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 76 lakh ex-gratia relief for NoKs of two slain police personnel, who were killed while performing their duties. The ex-gratia relief of Rs 38 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of martyred personnel Sgct. Fayaz Ahmad and Constable Ab Rashid.

Related News