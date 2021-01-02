DGP sanctions financial assistance, medical relief for 33 SPOs

Continuing with its endeavour to provide financial aid to the SPOs at the time of need, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rupees over nine lakh in favour of 33 SPOs vide PHQ’s order number 3576.

Under this order Rs 50000 each has been sanctioned in fovour of nine SPOs, over Rupess 41 thousand has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO, Rupees 30000 each has been sanctioned in favour of two SPOs and over Rs 29 thousands has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO. Rupees 25 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of three SPOs and 20 thousand each has been sanctioned in fovour of seven SPOs. Similarly, Rupees 15 thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of seven SPOs and over Rs 11000 has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO. Rupees 10 thousand has been sanctioned in favour of one SPO under this order