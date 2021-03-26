DGP sanctions Financial assistance, Medical relief for SPOs

Director General of Police, J&K Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees 5.45 lakh financial assistance, medical relief in favour of 21 SPOs vide police headquarters order number 1110 of 2021. He has also sanctioned special reward of rupees 1.30 lakh in favour of 13 wards of serving Police personnel for qualifying different Competitive Examinations.

In a statement issued here the police said, “the financial assistance, medical relief ranges between rupees ten thousand to fifty thousand has been sanctioned in favour of 21 SPOs to defray the expenses in connection their self treatment or treatment of dependents. The amount has been given out of SPOs Contributory Fund/ Police Pariwar Fund.”

DGP has also sanctioned rupees 10,000 each with Commendation Certificate Class-Ist in favour of 13 wards of serving Police personnel for qualifying different Competitive Examinations during the year 2020-2.

“Police Headquarters is running many schemes for the welfare of its personnel and their families. There are also schemes for the wards of Police personnel and SPOs. Besides, there are schemes for the NoKs of martyrs, their wards and also for the retired Police personnel and their spouses,” it said.