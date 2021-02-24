DGP sanctions financial assistance, medical relief in favour of 35 SPOs

Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh Wednesday sanctioned over Rs 7,45,091 in favour of 35 SPOs to defray the expenses in connection with the treatment of the dependents.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that vide Police Headquarters order number 750 of 2021, financial assistance ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 50,000 had been sanctioned in favour of 35 SPOs who were engaged at different Police establishments.

It said that the financial assistance and medical relief had been given to SPOs to defray the expenses in connection with self-treatment or treatment of dependents.

The statement said that the amount had been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund and Police Pariwar Fund.

It said that the financial assistance of Rs 20,000 had also been sanctioned in favour of Constable Shahnawaz Ahmad whose residential house was damaged during a fire accident.

The statement said that the amount had been sanctioned out of Central Police Welfare Fund.

It said that financial assistance and welfare relief was sanctioned in favour of J&K Police personnel and SPOs to meet the expenses of different natures including self-treatment, treatment of dependents, education of wards, self marriage and marriage of wards.