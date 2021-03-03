DGP sanctions over Rs 1 crore relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPO

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned over rupees one crore as Special Welfare Relief under different orders of PHQ for NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPO, who expired while in service.

In a statement police said, “the special welfare relief of rupees 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel HC Mohammad Sadiq, SgCts, Mohammad Shabir, Bishan Das and Mohammad Shafi. Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families/ NoKs of these deceased personnel for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units.”

Under another PHQ order, “Rupees 4.5 lakh has been sanctioned out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs in favour of NoKs of deceased SPO Zaffar Hussain Khan who expired due to illness. Rupees 50 thousand has already been paid to his NoKs through SSP Baramulla.”

Meanwhile, rupees five lakh exgratia relief has been sanctioned in favour of NOKs of Ct/GD Vijay Kumar of 42BN SSB.

The DGP also sanctioned Rupees 13 lakh in favour of three police personnel to meet the expenses in connection with their treatment/treatment of dependents. Rupees 25 thousand each has also been sanctioned in favour of these personnel as welfare relief.