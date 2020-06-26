DGP sanctions over Rs 4 lakh for SPOs, retired police personnel

Director General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh on Friday sanctioned financial assistance of more than four lakh in favour of SPOs, retired Police Personnel of J&K Police.

Welfare relief to the tune of Rs 1.70 lakh has been sanctioned in favour of 10 retired police personnel out of “Retired Policemen Welfare Fund” who are in need of financial assistance for self-treatment or treatment of dependents, marriage of their wards.

Similarly, DGP J&K sanctioned more Rs 2.39 lakh in favour of seven SPOs. The amount has been sanctioned to defray the expenses in connection with self-treatment/ treatment of dependents of these SPOs, keeping in view their requirement. The financial assistance in favour of these SPOs has been sanctioned out of SPOs Contributory Fund/Police Pariwar fund.