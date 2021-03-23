DGP sanctions relief for NoKs of personnel/SPOs, CAPF

In order to provide help to the families of the Police personnel who have passed away due to illness while in service, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned rupees 1.30 Crore as special welfare relief/special relief in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased Police personnel/SPOs. He also sanctioned ex-gratia relief of 30 lakh in favour of six martyred CAPF personnel.

In a statement police said that the special welfare relief of rupees 19 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of four deceased Police personnel HC Mohammad Zaman, SgCt. Tarvinder Singh, Ct. Soom Raj, and Ct (Opr.) Navneet Kour who expired while in service due to health related issues.

“Rupees one lakh each was already paid to the deceased family for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund,” it said.

The DGP also sanctioned rupees 30 lakh as special relief in favour of six NoKs of SPOs who have died during the course of their engagement with the Police organisation.

“Rupees five lakh each have been sanctioned out of Contributory Welfare Fund of SPOs in favour of NOKs of the deceased SPOs Roop Raj Sharma, Mangat Ram, Narinder Kumar, Nisar Ahmad Wani, Vijay Kumar, and Rajesh Kumar,” it read.

He has also sanctioned rupees two lakh fifty thousand in favour of three police personnel to meet the expenses in connection with self treatment or for the treatment of dependants.

Meanwhile, the DGP has sanctioned rupees five lakh each in favour of six personnel of CAPF, two from BSF and four from CRPF who attained martyrdom in different terrorist attacks when they were performing their official duties.