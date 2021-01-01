DGP sanctions relief, retirement gift

The Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned Rs 2.10 crore as Special Welfare Relief for NoKs of deceased police personnel/SPOs, who expired while in service.

According to a statement, the special welfare relief of Rs 20 lakh each has been sanctioned in favour of dependents/legal heirs of deceased personnel ASIs Mir Hussain, Farooq Ahmad, Partap Singh, Mohd Aslam and Jamal Din, HC Mohammad Latief, Sgcts. Dev Raj and Sheeraz Ahmad, W/CT. Posha Bano and CT (Opr) Manjeet Singh.

Rupees one lakh each has been already paid to the families/ NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief by the PHQ through their concerned units. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund.

DGP has also sanctioned Rs 5 lakh each in favour of family/ legal heirs of deceased SPO Shabir Hussain Shah and SPO Ab Hamid who expired while they were engaged with the department. Out of these amount Rs 50,000 was already paid to the family/NoKs for performing the last rites as immediate relief. The financial assistance has been given out of Contributory Police Welfare Fund of SPOs.

Meanwhile, the DGP also sanctioned retirement gift of Rs 90 lakh in favour of one hundred and twenty police personnel of J&K Police who retired from services on 31st of December 2020 after attaining superannuation or voluntary retirement.

According to a statement, sanction has been issued vide PHQ J&K order NO.3560 in favour of eight Gazetted, seventy-three non Gazetted, thirty-one lower subordinates and eight followers. The personnel belongs to different units and wings of the department.