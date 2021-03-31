DGP sanctions retirement gift of over Rs 1.60 crore

As a token of appreciation for their services the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of over rupees 1.60 crore in favour of two hundred and nineteen personnel of J&K Police who are attaining superannuation or voluntarily retiring today.

According to a statement issued here, “Vide PHQ order No. 125 of 2021 rupees seventy five thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of nine gazetted officers, one hundred and sixty eight non-gazetted officers, thirty six lower subordinates and six followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.”

“Retirement gift of rupees 75,000 each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department,” the statement reads.