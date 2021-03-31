Jammu, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:47 PM

DGP sanctions retirement gift of over Rs 1.60 crore

GK News Network
Jammu,
UPDATED: March 31, 2021, 11:47 PM

As a token of appreciation for their services the Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has sanctioned retirement gift of over rupees 1.60 crore in favour of two hundred and nineteen personnel of J&K Police who are  attaining superannuation or voluntarily retiring today.

According to a statement issued here, “Vide PHQ order No. 125 of 2021 rupees seventy five thousand each has been sanctioned in favour of nine gazetted officers, one hundred and sixty eight non-gazetted officers, thirty six lower subordinates and six followers. The personnel belong to different units and wings of the department.”

Trending News

DC directs for speedy completion of works at DH Pulwama

Send off accorded to Principal Private Secretary to IGP Kashmir

Representational Image

Drive against violators of COVID-19 SOPs held at Budgam

Div Com bids adieu to Addl Com Bhat

“Retirement gift of rupees 75,000 each is sanctioned to police personnel from the Contributory Police Welfare fund at the time of his/her retirement. The gift serves as a token of appreciation for his/her services rendered to the department,” the statement reads.

Related News